Honor 90 Pro Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1224 x 2700

6.78" AMOLED - 1224 x 2700 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Camera: 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)

3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review Display 92 Camera 83 Performance 80 Gaming 100 * Battery 94 * Connectivity 79 NanoReview Score 85 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 90 Pro

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.78 inches Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels Aspect ratio 19.89:9 PPI 437 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Glass Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%

Performance All specs and test Honor 90 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Max clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710

Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1315 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4193 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1067782 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores - 45th place

Memory RAM RAM size 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM MagicOS 7.1

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 90 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes (56% in 15 min) Full charging time 0:37 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the 90 Pro Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 16256 x 12192 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.56 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6112 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 90 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 90 Pro may differ by country or region