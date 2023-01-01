Honor 90 Pro
- Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1224 x 2700
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
- Camera: 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)
Review
Display
92
Camera
83
Performance
80
Gaming
100*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
85*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Honor 90 Pro
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1224 x 2700 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.89:9
|PPI
|437 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
|Width
|74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
|Max clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2765 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1067782
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores - 45th place
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|4
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|MagicOS 7.1
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|90 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (56% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16256 x 12192
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6112
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|20
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 90 Pro may differ by country or region