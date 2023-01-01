Home > Huawei Smartphones > Honor 90 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

  • Screen: 6.78" AMOLED - 1224 x 2700
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
  • Camera: 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 192 grams (6.77 oz)

Review

Display
92
Camera
83
Performance
80
Gaming
100*
Battery
94*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
85*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9
PPI 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Glass
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.9%

Performance

SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
GPU clock 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1067782
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 90 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr

Camera

Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 90 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.9 of 5 points (6 votes)

