Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Honor 90 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on May 29, 2023, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor 90 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Supports higher wattage charging (90W versus 66W)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.2
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor 90 Pro and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
90 Pro
100*
Honor 90
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
90 Pro
94*
Honor 90
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
90 Pro
85*
Honor 90
79*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
90 Pro
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2700 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9 19.98:9
PPI 437 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.9% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 163.8 mm (6.45 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 74.9 mm (2.95 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 192 g (6.77 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Green Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90 Pro
90.9%
Honor 90
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Honor 90 Pro and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 3000 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 644
GPU clock 900 MHz -
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
90 Pro
1315
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
90 Pro
4193
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
90 Pro
1067782
Honor 90
n/a
Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MagicOS 7.1 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 90 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (56% in 15 min) Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16256 x 12192 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6112 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 90 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Honor 90 Pro. It has a better camera, performance, design, and sound.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
