Huawei P60 Pro vs Honor 90 Pro

Huawei P60 Pro
VS
Honor 90 Pro
Huawei P60 Pro
Honor 90 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P60 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on March 23, 2023, against the Honor 90 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P60 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Handles wireless charging up to 50W
  • The rear camera has a 3.5x optical zoom
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of Huawei P60 Pro and Honor 90 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
P60 Pro
90 Pro
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
P60 Pro
90 Pro
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
P60 Pro
90 Pro
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
P60 Pro
90 Pro
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
P60 Pro
90 Pro
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
P60 Pro
90 Pro
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
P60 Pro
90 Pro
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P60 Pro
vs
90 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2700 pixels 1224 x 2700 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.89:9
PPI 444 ppi 437 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes -
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.8% 90.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 120 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
P60 Pro
1141 nits
90 Pro
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161 mm (6.34 inches) 163.8 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) 74.9 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 200 g (7.05 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal -
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P60 Pro
89.8%
90 Pro +1%
90.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P60 Pro and Honor 90 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1
Max clock 3190 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.75 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 6 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 730
GPU clock 875 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS ~2765 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P60 Pro +1%
1329
90 Pro
1315
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P60 Pro +2%
4272
90 Pro
4193
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
P60 Pro
1035133
90 Pro +3%
1067782
CPU 262280 -
GPU 450362 -
Memory 156640 -
UX 163044 -
Total score 1035133 1067782
3DMark Wild Life Performance
P60 Pro
10571
90 Pro
n/a
Max surface temperature 50.3 °C -
Stability 41% -
Graphics test 63 FPS -
Graphics score 10571 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock - 3200 MHz
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card Nano Memory No
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM EMUI 13.1 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 4815 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 88 W 90 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (50 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes
Fast charging Yes (58% in 15 min) Yes (56% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:35 hr 0:37 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 11:05 hr -
Watching video 12:38 hr -
Gaming 05:09 hr -
Standby 87 hr -
General battery life
P60 Pro
29:10 hr
90 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 16256 x 12192
Zoom Optical, 3.5x Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 48 MP + 13 MP) 3 (200 MP + 32 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.17 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Sony IMX888 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.1
- Focal length: 90 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Huawei P60 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4160 x 3120 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
P60 Pro
159
90 Pro
n/a
Video quality
P60 Pro
147
90 Pro
n/a
Generic camera score
P60 Pro
156
90 Pro
n/a

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
P60 Pro
89.1 dB
90 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 88 W Yes, 90 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the gaming and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Honor 90 Pro. But if the camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei P60 Pro.

