Huawei Honor Magic 5 Screen: 6.73" OLED - 1224 x 2688

6.73" OLED - 1224 x 2688 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Camera: 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)

3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Battery: 5100 mAh

5100 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 191 grams (6.74 oz)

Review Display 92 Performance 91 Battery 85 Camera 70 Connectivity 84 NanoReview score 82

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 5

92 Display Type OLED Size 6.73 inches Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels Aspect ratio 19.76:9 PPI 439 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

82 Design and build Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%

91 Performance All specs and test Huawei Honor Magic 5 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Max. clock 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715

- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3 L3 cache 8 MB Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 740 GPU clock 680 MHz Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1412 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4591 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1000941 AnTuTu 9 Rating - 46th place Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 4 Storage Storage size 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 Memory card No

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Magic UI 7.1

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh Charge power 66 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

70 Camera Specs and camera test of the Honor Magic 5 Main camera Matrix 54 megapixels Image resolution 8768 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 122° Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 54 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Telephoto lens - 32 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.5"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4096 x 3072 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

84 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 20 5G support Yes

81 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 5 may differ by country or region