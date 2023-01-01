Home > Huawei Smartphones > Huawei Honor Magic 5: specifications and benchmarks

Huawei Honor Magic 5

Huawei Honor Magic 5
  • Screen: 6.73" OLED - 1224 x 2688
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • Camera: 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
  • Battery: 5100 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 191 grams (6.74 oz)

Review

Display
92
Performance
91
Battery
85
Camera
70
Connectivity
84
NanoReview score
82

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Huawei Honor Magic 5
92

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.73 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.76:9
PPI 439 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes
Max rated brightness 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
82

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz)
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.4%
91

Performance

All specs and test Huawei Honor Magic 5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max. clock 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache 8 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740
GPU clock 680 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1412
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4591
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1000941
AnTuTu 9 Rating - 46th place
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 4
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0
Memory card No
68

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5100 mAh
Charge power 66 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
70

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Honor Magic 5
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2.5x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 122°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
84

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 20
5G support Yes
81

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced February 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Honor Magic 5 may differ by country or region

User ratings

0 of 5 points (0 votes)

