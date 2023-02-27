Home > Smartphone comparison > Magic 5 vs Honor 90 – which one to choose?

Honor Magic 5 vs Honor 90

85 out of 100
Honor Magic 5
VS
79 out of 100
Honor 90
Honor Magic 5
Honor 90

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.73-inch Honor Magic 5 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) that was released on February 27, 2023, against the Honor 90, which is powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Honor Magic 5
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 4.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Honor 90
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Evaluation of Honor Magic 5 and Honor 90 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Magic 5
99
Honor 90
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Magic 5
95*
Honor 90
94*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Magic 5
85*
Honor 90
79*
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Magic 5
vs
Honor 90

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.73 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1224 x 2688 pixels 1200 x 2664 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.76:9 19.98:9
PPI 439 ppi 435 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.4% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 75.5 mm (2.97 inches) 74.1 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 g (6.74 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof - No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Magic 5
90.4%
Honor 90
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Honor Magic 5 and Honor 90 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Accelerated Edition
Max clock 3200 MHz 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 644
GPU clock 680 MHz -
FLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Magic 5
1407
Honor 90
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Magic 5
4588
Honor 90
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Magic 5
1001958
Honor 90
n/a
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Magic 5
12591
Honor 90
n/a
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.2
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM Magic UI 7.1 MagicOS 7.1

Battery

Capacity 5100 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (20% in 5 min)
Full charging time - 0:55 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 54 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8768 x 6144 12192 x 16256
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 122° 112°
Lenses 3 (54 MP + 32 MP + 50 MP) 3 (200 MP + 12 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 54 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Sensor: 1/1.49", Sony IMX800 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 32 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4096 x 3072 8160 x 6112
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/be) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - No

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Honor Magic 5. It has a better performance, design, and sound.

