Infinix Note 30 Pro
- Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 203 grams (7.16 oz)
Review
Display
85
Camera
63
Performance
39
Gaming
30
Battery
88*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
66*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|900 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|86.9%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|203 g (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.9%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~278 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
383743
|CPU
|103808
|GPU
|85200
|Memory
|88860
|UX
|106593
|Total score
|383743
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1237
|Stability
|99%
|Graphics test
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1237
|Web score
|10200
|Video editing
|6487
|Photo editing
|26084
|Data manipulation
|7586
|Writing score
|13307
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 2048 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|XOS 12.6
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (80% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|0:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 2|3|5|8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1|5|8
|4G network
|LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 Pro may differ by country or region