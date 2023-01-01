Infinix Note 30 Pro Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400

6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400 SoC: MediaTek Helio G99

MediaTek Helio G99 Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 203 grams (7.16 oz)

Review Display 85 Camera 63 Performance 39 Gaming 30 Battery 88 * Connectivity 78 NanoReview Score 66 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 30 Pro

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.67 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 395 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 900 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 86.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

Design and build Height 162.72 mm (6.41 inches) Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 203 g (7.16 oz) Waterproof IP53 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%

Performance All specs and test Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 GPU clock 1100 MHz FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 553 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1795 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 383743 CPU 103808 GPU 85200 Memory 88860 UX 106593 Total score 383743 3DMark Wild Life Performance 1237 Stability 99% Graphics test 7 FPS Graphics score 1237 Web score 10200 Video editing 6487 Photo editing 26084 Data manipulation 7586 Writing score 13307 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM XOS 12.6

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Note 30 Pro Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Quad LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 2|3|5|8 3G network WCDMA B1|5|8 4G network LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 68 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 Pro may differ by country or region