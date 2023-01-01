Home > Other Smartphones > Infinix Note 30 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Infinix Note 30 Pro

Infinix Note 30 Pro
  • Screen: 6.67" AMOLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G99
  • Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 203 grams (7.16 oz)

Review

Display
85
Camera
63
Performance
39
Gaming
30
Battery
88*
Connectivity
78
NanoReview Score
66*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Infinix Note 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 900 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof IP53
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
86.9%

Performance

All specs and test Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
553
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1795
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
383743
CPU 103808
GPU 85200
Memory 88860
UX 106593
Total score 383743
3DMark Wild Life Performance
1237
Stability 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS
Graphics score 1237
Web score 10200
Video editing 6487
Photo editing 26084
Data manipulation 7586
Writing score 13307
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Note 30 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Quad LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 2|3|5|8
3G network WCDMA B1|5|8
4G network LTE B1|3|5|8|38|40|41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Note 30 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.5 of 5 points (6 votes)

Competitors

1. Infinix Note 30 or Infinix Note 30 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Pro or Infinix Note 30 Pro
3. Tecno Spark 10 Pro or Infinix Note 30 Pro
4. Xiaomi Poco X5 Pro or Infinix Note 30 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) or Infinix Note 30 Pro
6. OnePlus Nord N30 5G or Infinix Note 30 Pro
7. Realme 11 or Infinix Note 30 Pro
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский