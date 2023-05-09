Home > Smartphone comparison > Camon 20 Pro vs Note 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Tecno Camon 20 Pro vs Infinix Note 30 Pro

66 out of 100
Tecno Camon 20 Pro
VS
66 out of 100
Infinix Note 30 Pro
Tecno Camon 20 Pro
Infinix Note 30 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Tecno Camon 20 Pro (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on May 9, 2023, against the Infinix Note 30 Pro, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30 Pro
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports higher wattage charging (68W versus 33W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Tecno Camon 20 Pro and Infinix Note 30 Pro crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Camon 20 Pro
vs
Note 30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 900 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.7% 86.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 163.4 mm (6.43 inches) 162.72 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.95 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.12 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 203 g (7.16 oz)
Waterproof - IP53
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Camon 20 Pro
85.7%
Note 30 Pro +1%
86.9%

Performance

Tests of Tecno Camon 20 Pro and Infinix Note 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Camon 20 Pro +2%
1847
Note 30 Pro
1802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU - 103808
GPU - 85200
Memory - 88860
UX - 106593
Total score - 387030
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Camon 20 Pro +1%
1244
Note 30 Pro
1237
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1244 1237
Web score 9347 10200
Video editing 6454 6487
Photo editing 25852 26084
Data manipulation 6600 7586
Writing score 13017 13307
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM HIOS 13 XOS 12.6

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 68 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:28 hr 0:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Lenses 3 (64 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.7"
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung HM6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date May 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 68 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and gaming are more important to you, then choose the Tecno Camon 20 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Infinix Note 30 Pro.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
