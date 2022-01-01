Motorola Edge (2022)
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge (2022)
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|88.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|170 gramm (6 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 1050
|Max. clock
|2500 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MC3
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Storage size
|256 GB
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2128
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|19
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2022
|Release date
|August 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge (2022) may differ by country or region