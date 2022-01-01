Motorola Edge (2022) Display 89 Performance 56 Battery 93 Camera 63 NanoReview score 72 Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022

89 Display Type OLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 399 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

61 Design and build Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%

56 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Max. clock 2500 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Memory RAM size 8 GB Storage Storage size 256 GB Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 748 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2128

61 Software Operating system Android 12

93 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes Fast charging Yes

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge (2022) Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55"

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

87 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 19 5G support Yes

74 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge (2022) may differ by country or region