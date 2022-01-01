Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge (2022): specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge (2022)

Motorola Edge (2022)
Display
89
Performance
56
Battery
93
Camera
63
NanoReview score
72
Category Flagship
Announced August 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge (2022)
89

Display

Type OLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 399 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
61

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz)
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
88.1%
56

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge (2022) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050
Max. clock 2500 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3
Memory
RAM size 8 GB
Storage
Storage size 256 GB
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
748
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2128
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
93

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging Yes
Fast charging Yes
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge (2022)
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
87

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 19
5G support Yes
74

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge (2022) may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (3 votes)

