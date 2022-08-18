Home > Smartphone comparison > Edge (2022) vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Motorola Edge (2022) vs Google Pixel 7

Моторола Эдж (2022)
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Motorola Edge (2022)
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.6-inch Motorola Edge (2022) (with MediaTek Dimensity 1050) that was released on August 18, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • Weighs 27 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 40% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1041 and 745 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Edge (2022)
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 399 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness - 450 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 7
970 nits

Design and build

Height 160.9 mm (6.33 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 170 gramm (6 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof - IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gray White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Edge (2022) +4%
88.1%
Pixel 7
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Motorola Edge (2022) and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 1050 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2500 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MC3 Mali-G710 MP7
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type - LPDDR5
Channels - 4
Storage
Storage size 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Edge (2022)
745
Pixel 7 +40%
1041
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Edge (2022)
2131
Pixel 7 +53%
3260
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 7
797870
CPU - 216931
GPU - 296692
Memory - 134893
UX - 152600
Total score - 797870
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM - Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 11:12 hr
Watching video - 15:59 hr
Gaming - 04:58 hr
Standby - 89 hr
General battery life
Edge (2022)
n/a
Pixel 7
31:29 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution - 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5 -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* - 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 19 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2022 October 2022
Release date August 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Motorola Edge (2022).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Google Pixel 6 or Motorola Edge (2022)
2. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G or Motorola Edge (2022)
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) or Motorola Edge (2022)
4. Apple iPhone 13 or Google Pixel 7
5. Google Pixel 6 or Pixel 7
6. Google Pixel 6a or Pixel 7
7. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) or Google Pixel 7
8. Google Pixel 7 Pro or Pixel 7

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish