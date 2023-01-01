Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Edge 40: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Edge 40
  • Screen: 6.55" POLED - 1080 x 2400
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 4400 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 167 grams (5.89 oz)

Review

Display
88
Camera
74
Performance
58
Gaming
77*
Battery
82*
Connectivity
81
NanoReview Score
74*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

88

Display

Type POLED
Size 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 402 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
75

Design and build

Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 167 g (5.89 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
58

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020
Max clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G77 MC9

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2515
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No
61

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX
82

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4400 mAh
Charge power 68 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
Full charging time hr
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Edge 40
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
81

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM B2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 40 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

