Review Display 88 Camera 74 Performance 58 Gaming 77 * Battery 82 * Connectivity 81 NanoReview Score 74 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Edge 40

88 Display Type POLED Size 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 402 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

75 Design and build Height 158.43 mm (6.24 inches) Width 71.99 mm (2.83 inches) Thickness 7.49 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 167 g (5.89 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.8%

58 Performance All specs and test Motorola Edge 40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 8020 Max clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G77 MC9 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 828 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2515 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No

61 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

82 Battery Specifications Capacity 4400 mAh Charge power 68 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes Full charging time hr

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Edge 40 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (50 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.4

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 0.7 microns Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

81 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM B2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 40 may differ by country or region