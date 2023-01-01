Motorola Edge 40
- Screen: 6.55" POLED - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 8020
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 4400 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 167 grams (5.89 oz)
Review
Display
88
Camera
74
Performance
58
Gaming
77*
Battery
82*
Connectivity
81
NanoReview Score
74*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
88
Display
|Type
|POLED
|Size
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
75
Design and build
|Height
|158.43 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|71.99 mm (2.83 inches)
|Thickness
|7.49 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|167 g (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.8%
58
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 8020
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G77 MC9
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
828
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2515
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
61
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
82
Battery
|Capacity
|4400 mAh
|Charge power
|68 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Full charging time
|hr
74
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.4
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|0.7 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
81
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM B2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/8
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/20/26/28/32/38/39/40/41/42/43/66
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Edge 40 may differ by country or region