Motorola Moto G13
- Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Mediatek Helio G85
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 183.45 grams (6.47 oz)
Review
Display
62
Performance
25
Battery
75
Camera
56
Connectivity
72
NanoReview score
57
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G13
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.9%
|Height
|162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|74.66 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.19 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183.45 g (6.47 oz)
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G85
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~59 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
353
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1248
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
241773
Memory
|RAM size
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM 2/3/5/8
|3G network
|WCDMA 1/2/5/8
|4G network
|LTE 1/2/3/5/7/8/20/38/40/41
|5G support
|No
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|January 2023
|Release date
|January 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G13 may differ by country or region