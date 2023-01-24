Motorola Moto G13 vs Huawei Honor X7a VS Motorola Moto G13 Huawei Honor X7a Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G13 (with Mediatek Helio G85) that was released on January 24, 2023, against the Huawei Honor X7a, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G37 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 123K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (243K versus 123K) Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 355 and 183 points Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7a Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD TFT LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.75 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 270 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 400 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 83.9% 85.4%

Design and build Height 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) 167.5 mm (6.59 inches) Width 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) Thickness 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 183.45 g (6.47 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof - No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G13 83.9% Honor X7a +2% 85.4%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G13 and Huawei Honor X7a in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Mediatek Helio G85 MediaTek Helio G37 Max clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz FLOPS ~59 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G13 +94% 355 Honor X7a 183 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G13 +34% 1271 Honor X7a 951 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G13 +96% 243405 Honor X7a 123892 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 ROM - Magic UI 6.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 10 W 22.5 W Battery type - Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes Yes (80% in 80 min) Full charging time - 2:20 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution - 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution - 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - No

Other Category Budget Budget Announced January 2023 January 2023 Release date January 2023 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G13. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X7a.