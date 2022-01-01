Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Moto G32: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Moto G32

Display
76
Performance
37
Battery
84
Camera
63
NanoReview score
65
Category Flagship
Announced July 2022
Release date August 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G32
76

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
53

Design and build

Height 161.78 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof Yes
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.4%
37

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610
GPU clock 1114 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
368
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1506
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
276853
CPU 84120
GPU 91955
Memory 51181
UX 44909
Total score 276853
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
61

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Stock Android
84

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:30 hr
63

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Moto G32
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 118°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.4
Pixel size 1.12 microns
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
79

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8
3G network WCDMA band 1/2/5/8
4G network LTE band 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41
5G support No
85

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes

Other

Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G32 may differ by country or region

