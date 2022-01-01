Motorola Moto G32 Display 76 Performance 37 Battery 84 Camera 63 NanoReview score 65 Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date August 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Moto G32

76 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% Display features - DCI-P3

53 Design and build Height 161.78 mm (6.37 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof Yes Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.4%

37 Performance All specs and test Motorola Moto G32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 GPU clock 1114 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1506 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 276853 CPU 84120 GPU 91955 Memory 51181 UX 44909 Total score 276853 Sources: 3DMark [3]

61 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Stock Android

84 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Full charging time 1:30 hr

63 Camera Specs and camera test of the Moto G32 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1.12 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

79 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes 2G network GSM band 2/3/5/8 3G network WCDMA band 1/2/5/8 4G network LTE band 1/3/5/7/8/20/28/38/40/41 5G support No

85 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced July 2022 Release date August 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Moto G32 may differ by country or region