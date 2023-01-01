Motorola Moto G32 vs Moto G23 VS Motorola Moto G32 Motorola Moto G23 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G32 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G23, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G85 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (275K versus 219K)

26% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (275K versus 219K) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G23 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 161.78 mm (6.37 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 184.3 g (6.5 oz) Waterproof Yes - Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gold, Gray White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G32 +2% 85.4% Moto G23 83.9%

Performance Tests of Motorola Moto G32 and Motorola Moto G23 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 MediaTek Helio G85 Max. clock 2400 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~59 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Moto G32 +1% 366 Moto G23 362 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Moto G32 +18% 1495 Moto G23 1262 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Moto G32 +26% 275305 Moto G23 219211 CPU 84120 - GPU 91955 - Memory 51181 - UX 44909 - Total score 275305 219211 3DMark Wild Life Performance Moto G32 447 Moto G23 n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 2 FPS - Graphics score 447 - PCMark 3.0 score 6487 - Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Stock Android - OS size 17.9 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes Full charging time 1:30 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Angle of widest lens 118° 118° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 5312 x 2988 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced July 2022 January 2023 Release date August 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Moto G32 is definitely a better buy.