Motorola Moto G32 vs Moto G13 VS Motorola Moto G32 Motorola Moto G13 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.5-inch Motorola Moto G32 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on July 28, 2022, against the Motorola Moto G13, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G32 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)

50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 216K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (277K versus 216K) More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G13 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 The phone is 6-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Motorola Moto G32 Price Motorola Moto G13 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.4% 83.9% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 161.78 mm (6.37 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches) Width 73.84 mm (2.91 inches) 74.66 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.49 mm (0.33 inches) 8.19 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 184 g (6.49 oz) 183.45 g (6.47 oz) Waterproof Yes Yes Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Silver, Gold, Gray Black, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Moto G32 +2% 85.4% Moto G13 83.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 13 ROM Stock Android - OS size 17.9 GB 13 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 10 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 40 min) Yes Full charging time 1:30 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 - Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0"

- Macro lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 4624 x 3468 4096 x 2048 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.0 Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type - CMOS Sensor size - 1/4" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 720p at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * - 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos - Yes

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced July 2022 January 2023 Release date August 2022 January 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Motorola Moto G32. But if the software and sound are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G13.