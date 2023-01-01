Home > Motorola Smartphones > Motorola Razr: specifications and benchmarks

Motorola Razr

Motorola Razr
  • Screen: 6.9" AMOLED - 1080 x 2640
  • SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
  • Camera: 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
  • Battery: 4200 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 188.6 grams (6.65 oz)

Review

Display
89
Camera
69
Performance
50
Gaming
81*
Battery
81*
Connectivity
81
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Razr

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 22:9
PPI 413 ppi
Refresh rate 144 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
Width 74 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 188.6 g (6.65 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Metal
Colors Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%

Performance

All specs and test Motorola Razr in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
Max clock 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 644
FLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
826
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
556089
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM My UX

Battery

Capacity 4200 mAh
Max charge power 30 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes (5 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Motorola Razr
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Angle of widest lens 120°
Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.4
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 1
Type of SIM card Nano
eSIM support* Yes
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Flagship
Announced June 2023
Release date June 2023
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Motorola Razr may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Competitors

1. Motorola Razr or Razr Plus
2. Motorola Razr or Oppo Find N2 Flip
3. Motorola Razr or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4
4. Motorola Razr or Apple iPhone 14 Pro
5. Motorola Razr or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
6. Motorola Razr or Apple iPhone 13 mini
7. Motorola Razr or Apple iPhone 14
Compare other phones (1100+)

Write a comment

Promotion
EnglishРусский