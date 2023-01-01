Motorola Razr Screen: 6.9" AMOLED - 1080 x 2640

6.9" AMOLED - 1080 x 2640 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Camera: 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)

2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Battery: 4200 mAh

4200 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 188.6 grams (6.65 oz)

Review Display 89 Camera 69 Performance 50 Gaming 81 * Battery 81 * Connectivity 81 NanoReview Score 71 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Razr

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2640 pixels Aspect ratio 22:9 PPI 413 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen-to-body ratio 85.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 170.8 mm (6.72 inches) Width 74 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 188.6 g (6.65 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Metal Colors Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 85.1%

Performance All specs and test Motorola Razr in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Max clock 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 644 FLOPS ~1014 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 826 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 3070 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 556089

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM My UX

Battery Capacity 4200 mAh Max charge power 30 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes (5 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

Camera Specs and camera test of the Motorola Razr Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Angle of widest lens 120° Lenses 2 (64 MP + 13 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Sensor: 1/3"

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.4 Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 1 Type of SIM card Nano eSIM support * Yes Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Flagship Announced June 2023 Release date June 2023 Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 33 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Motorola Razr may differ by country or region