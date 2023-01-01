Motorola Razr
- Screen: 6.9" AMOLED - 1080 x 2640
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- Camera: 2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
- Battery: 4200 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 188.6 grams (6.65 oz)
Review
Display
89
Camera
69
Performance
50
Gaming
81*
Battery
81*
Connectivity
81
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Motorola Razr
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|22:9
|PPI
|413 ppi
|Refresh rate
|144 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1400 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|170.8 mm (6.72 inches)
|Width
|74 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|188.6 g (6.65 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Blue, Green, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
85.1%
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A710
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 644
|FLOPS
|~1014 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
826
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3070
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
556089
Memory
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|My UX
Battery
|Capacity
|4200 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes (5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
Camera
|Matrix
|64 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (64 MP + 13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Sensor: 1/3"
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|June 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 33 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Motorola Razr may differ by country or region