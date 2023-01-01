Home > Nokia Smartphones > Nokia C32: specifications and benchmarks

Nokia C32

Nokia C32
  • Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
  • SoC: Unisoc SC9863A1
  • Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 199.4 grams (7.03 oz)

Review

Display
52
Camera
48
Performance
12
Gaming
19
Battery
61*
Connectivity
63
NanoReview Score
46*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Nokia C32

Display

Type IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199.4 g (7.03 oz)
Waterproof IP52
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%

Performance

All specs and test Nokia C32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A1
Max clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
116386
CPU 33668
GPU 13642
Memory 32880
UX 36572
Total score 116386
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 10 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging No
Full charging time 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Nokia C32
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8
4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38 ,40 41
5G support No

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio Yes
Dolby Atmos No

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2023
Release date February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C32 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

