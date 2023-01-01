Nokia C32 Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600

6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600 SoC: Unisoc SC9863A1

Unisoc SC9863A1 Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)

2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 199.4 grams (7.03 oz)

Review Display 52 Camera 48 Performance 12 Gaming 19 Battery 61 * Connectivity 63 NanoReview Score 46 * Scores marked with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

Design and build Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.55 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 199.4 g (7.03 oz) Waterproof IP52 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Green, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

Performance All specs and test Nokia C32 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A1 Max clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 189 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 815 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 116386 CPU 33668 GPU 13642 Memory 32880 UX 36572 Total score 116386 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 256 GB

Software Operating system Android 13

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 10 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging No Full charging time 2:10 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia C32 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38 ,40 41 5G support No

Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No

Other Category Budget Announced February 2023 Release date February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 10 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C32 may differ by country or region