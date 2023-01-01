Nokia C32
- Screen: 6.5" IPS LCD - 720 x 1600
- SoC: Unisoc SC9863A1
- Camera: 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 199.4 grams (7.03 oz)
Review
Display
52
Camera
48
Performance
12
Gaming
19
Battery
61*
Connectivity
63
NanoReview Score
46*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.6%
Design and build
|Height
|164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
|Width
|75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|199.4 g (7.03 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP52
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
81.6%
Performance
|Chipset
|Unisoc SC9863A1
|Max clock
|1600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
|Lithography process
|28 nanometers
|Graphics
|PowerVR GE8322
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
116386
|CPU
|33668
|GPU
|13642
|Memory
|32880
|UX
|36572
|Total score
|116386
Memory
|RAM size
|3, 4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 256 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|10 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Full charging time
|2:10 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|4
|2G network
|GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900
|3G network
|WCDMA 1, 5, 8
|4G network
|LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38 ,40 41
|5G support
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|February 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nokia C32 may differ by country or region