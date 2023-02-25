Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G22 vs Nokia C32 – which one to choose?

Nokia G22 vs Nokia C32

54 out of 100
Nokia G22
VS
46 out of 100
Nokia C32
Nokia G22
Nokia C32

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G22
  • 73% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (201K versus 116K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
  • Supports higher wattage charging (20W versus 10W)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 67% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 315 and 189 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G22 and Nokia C32 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G22
vs
Nokia C32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.1% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.1% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 44 ms -
Contrast 1567:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G22
635 nits
Nokia C32
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.19 mm (3 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.48 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 192.23 g (6.78 oz) 199.4 g (7.03 oz)
Waterproof IP52 IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G22
81.1%
Nokia C32 +1%
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G22 and Nokia C32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc SC9863A1
Max clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 650 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G22 +67%
315
Nokia C32
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G22 +47%
1201
Nokia C32
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G22 +73%
201724
Nokia C32
116386
CPU 61175 33668
GPU 21499 13642
Memory 63683 32880
UX 55465 36572
Total score 201724 116386
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 44.4 °C -
Stability 97% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 412 -
Web score 7742 -
Video editing 4725 -
Photo editing 12277 -
Data manipulation 5990 -
Writing score 8696 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 2048 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
OS size 14 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 20 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia G22
81.1 dB
Nokia C32
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 February 2023
Release date February 2023 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 20 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

