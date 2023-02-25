Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G22 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 25, 2023, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Reasons to consider the Nokia C32

Reasons to consider the Nokia G22

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone

Review Evaluation of Nokia G22 and Nokia C32 crucial features

Scores with a red asterisk ( * ) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.

Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.

Adjust priorities