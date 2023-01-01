Home > Smartphone comparison > Nokia G21 vs Nokia C32 – which one to choose?

Nokia G21 vs Nokia C32

52 out of 100
46 out of 100
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Nokia G21 (with Unisoc T606) that was released on February 14, 2022, against the Nokia C32, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A1 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (160K versus 116K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Unisoc T606
  • 64% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 310 and 189 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia C32
  • Water-resistant body (IP52 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Evaluation of Nokia G21 and Nokia C32 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nokia G21
Nokia C32

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 480 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% 81.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 94.9% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 49 ms -
Contrast 1070:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nokia G21
481 nits
Nokia C32
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.55 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 g (6.7 oz) 199.4 g (7.03 oz)
Waterproof No IP52
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nokia G21
81.6%
Nokia C32
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Nokia G21 and Nokia C32 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc T606 Unisoc SC9863A1
Max clock 1600 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 650 MHz -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nokia G21 +64%
310
Nokia C32
189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nokia G21 +45%
1184
Nokia C32
815
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nokia G21 +38%
160556
Nokia C32
116386
CPU 61323 33668
GPU 24437 13642
Memory 39969 32880
UX 35896 36572
Total score 160556 116386
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 7641 -
Video editing 4796 -
Photo editing 11986 -
Data manipulation 5823 -
Writing score 8357 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 3, 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5050 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 2:49 hr 2:10 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:43 hr -
Watching video 13:09 hr -
Gaming 07:17 hr -
Standby 127 hr -
General battery life
Nokia G21
37:49 hr
Nokia C32
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nokia G21
85.6 dB
Nokia C32
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2022 February 2023
Release date February 2022 February 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 10 W Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nokia G21 is definitely a better buy.

