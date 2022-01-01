Nokia G21 Display 65 Performance 28 Battery 85 Camera 60 NanoReview score 60 Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022

65 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.6% Display tests RGB color space 94.9% PWM Not detected Response time 49 ms Contrast 1070:1 Max. Brightness 439 nits

52 Design and build Height 164.6 mm (6.48 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 81.6%

28 Performance All specs and test Nokia G21 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc T606 Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MP1 GPU clock 650 MHz Memory RAM size 3, 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 313 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1193

64 Software Operating system Android 11

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5050 mAh Charge power 18 W Battery type Li-Ion Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (22% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 19:42 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:15 hr Talk (3G) 37:12 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 25th place

60 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nokia G21 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

78 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Depends on the region Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850, 900, 1800, 1900 3G network WCDMA 1, 5, 8 4G network LTE 1, 3, 5, 7, 8, 20, 28, 38, 40, 41 5G support No

65 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio Yes Dolby Atmos No Speakers test Max. loudness 85.6 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced February 2022 Release date February 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint Box * -

