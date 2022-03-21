Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi 10C vs Nokia G21 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.71-inch Xiaomi Redmi 10C (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 21, 2022, against the Nokia G21, which is powered by Unisoc T606 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10C
  • 48% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (240K versus 162K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • 21% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 379 and 312 points
Reasons to consider the Nokia G21
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi 10C
vs
Nokia G21

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.71 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1650 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.6:9 20:9
PPI 268 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 480 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 81.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 -
Display tests
RGB color space 93% 94.9%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 27 ms 49 ms
Contrast 1217:1 1070:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi 10C
482 nits
Nokia G21 +1%
485 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 169.59 mm (6.68 inches) 164.6 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 76.56 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.29 mm (0.33 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Blue, Green Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi 10C
82%
Nokia G21
81.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi 10C and Nokia G21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Unisoc T606
Max. clock 2400 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache - 1 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G57 MP1
GPU clock 1114 MHz 650 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi 10C +21%
379
Nokia G21
312
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi 10C +36%
1620
Nokia G21
1195
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi 10C +48%
240516
Nokia G21
162404
CPU 82806 61323
GPU 41004 24437
Memory 51211 39969
UX 64425 35896
Total score 240516 162404
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi 10C +12%
443
Nokia G21
394
Stability 96% -
Graphics test 2 FPS 2 FPS
Graphics score 443 394
PCMark 3.0 score 6581 7332
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM MIUI 13 -
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5050 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 60 min) Yes (22% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 14:52 hr
Watching video - 13:09 hr
Gaming - 07:37 hr
Standby - 127 hr
General battery life
Redmi 10C
n/a
Nokia G21
38:04 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - OTG - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi 10C
79.3 dB
Nokia G21 +8%
85.6 dB

Other

Category Budget Mid-range
Announced March 2022 February 2022
Release date March 2022 February 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi 10C. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Nokia G21.

