OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
- Screen: 6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
- Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)
Review
Display
79
Performance
44
Battery
80
Camera
53
Connectivity
75
NanoReview score
65
79
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|550 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|87.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
49
Design and build
|Height
|165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
|Width
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|195 g (6.88 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gray, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
87.1%
44
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
688
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2037
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
407178
|CPU
|122351
|GPU
|101047
|Memory
|71860
|UX
|111973
|Total score
|407178
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
68
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|OxygenOS 13.1
80
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|67 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:11 hr
53
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
75
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19
|4G network
|LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/13/32/B38/39/40/41
|5G support
|Yes
95
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2023
|Release date
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 3 Lite may differ by country or region