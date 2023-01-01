OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite Screen: 6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400

6.72" IPS LCD - 1080 x 2400 SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695

Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Camera: 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)

3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh OS: Android 13

Android 13 Weight: 195 grams (6.88 oz)

Review Display 79 Performance 44 Battery 80 Camera 53 Connectivity 75 NanoReview score 65

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite

79 Display Type IPS LCD Size 6.72 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 391 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Max rated brightness 550 nits HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% Display features - DCI-P3

49 Design and build Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Gray, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 87.1%

44 Performance All specs and test OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 840 MHz FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 688 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2037 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 407178 CPU 122351 GPU 101047 Memory 71860 UX 111973 Total score 407178 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB

68 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM OxygenOS 13.1

80 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 67 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:11 hr

53 Camera Specs and camera test of the Nord CE 3 Lite Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.4 Pixel size 1 microns Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900MHz 3G network WCDMA B1/2/4/5/6/8/19 4G network LTE B1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/17/18/19/20/26/28/66/13/32/B38/39/40/41 5G support Yes

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced April 2023 Release date April 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Nord CE 3 Lite may differ by country or region