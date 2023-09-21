Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 13 vs Nord CE 3 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 (with MediaTek Dimensity 6080) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 21.5 grams less
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Supports higher wattage charging (67W versus 33W)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 15% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 886 and 770 points

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13
vs
Nord CE 3 Lite

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.72 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 550 nits
HDR support - No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass
Screen-to-body ratio 88.9% 87.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 95.6%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 20 ms
Contrast - 1723:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.1 mm (6.34 inches) 165.5 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 75 mm (2.95 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 173.5 g (6.12 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof IP54 No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 13 +2%
88.9%
Nord CE 3 Lite
87.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 and OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 6080 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 2 MB -
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MP2 Adreno 619
GPU shading units 128 256
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243.2 GFLOPS ~486.4 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13
420670
Nord CE 3 Lite +3%
431899
CPU 122910 138708
GPU 84002 92485
Memory 101672 92060
UX 113287 110026
Total score 420670 431899
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9076
Video editing - 3852
Photo editing - 17501
Data manipulation - 7957
Writing score - 12804
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8, 12 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max size - Up to 512 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 OxygenOS 13.1
OS size - 29 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 67 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (55% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 100 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution - 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (100 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 100 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.4
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 April 2023
Release date September 2023 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 67 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the camera, performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. But if the display and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13.

