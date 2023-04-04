Home > Smartphone comparison > Nord CE 3 Lite vs Nord 3 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.72-inch OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on April 4, 2023, against the OnePlus Nord 3, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus Nord 3
  • Water-resistant body (IP54 classification)
  • 2.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1012K versus 409K)
  • Delivers 71% higher peak brightness (1125 against 657 nits)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 15% higher pixel density (451 vs 391 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (80W versus 67W)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Evaluation of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and Nord 3 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nord CE 3 Lite
vs
Nord 3

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.72 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20.1:9
PPI 391 ppi 451 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes
Max rated brightness 550 nits 600 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1450 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 87.1% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 20 ms -
Contrast 1723:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nord CE 3 Lite
657 nits
Nord 3 +71%
1125 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.5 mm (6.52 inches) 162 mm (6.38 inches)
Width 76 mm (2.99 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz)
Waterproof No IP54
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gray, Green Gray, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nord CE 3 Lite
87.1%
Nord 3 +3%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite and OnePlus Nord 3 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Max clock 2200 MHz 3050 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3.05 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G710 MP10
GPU clock 950 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~1648 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nord CE 3 Lite
409987
Nord 3 +147%
1012005
CPU 122351 256481
GPU 101047 385188
Memory 71860 177993
UX 111973 184752
Total score 409987 1012005
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Web score 6810 -
Video editing 3852 -
Photo editing 16996 -
Data manipulation 7957 -
Writing score 12804 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM OxygenOS 13.1 OxygenOS 13.1
OS size 29 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 67 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (55% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 15 min)
Full charging time 1:11 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:40 hr
Watching video - 13:28 hr
Gaming - 05:20 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Nord CE 3 Lite
n/a
Nord 3
31:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 3 (108 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.67", Samsung S5KHM6SX03 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.4 f/2.4
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 19
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nord CE 3 Lite
84.9 dB
Nord 3
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2023 July 2023
Release date April 2023 July 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 67 W Yes, 80 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus Nord 3 is definitely a better buy.

