Oppo Realme 10
Display
80
Performance
49
Battery
87
Camera
55
NanoReview score
67
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10
80
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
609 nits
47
Design and build
|Height
|159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
|Width
|73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|178 gramm (6.28 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
49
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G99
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|RAM size
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1760
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
395764
|CPU
|107702
|GPU
|92725
|Memory
|91328
|UX
|104674
|Total score
|395764
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
87
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (48% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:16 hr
|Web browsing
|14:38 hr
|Watching video
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|06:03 hr
|Standby
|121 hr
General battery life
38:25 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 34th place
55
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|27 mm
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|No
57
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|November 2022
|Release date
|November 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10 may differ by country or region