Oppo Realme 10

Oppo Realme 10
Display
80
Performance
49
Battery
87
Camera
55
NanoReview score
67
Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme 10
80

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 411 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
609 nits
47

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
84.4%
49

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
564
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1760
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
395764
CPU 107702
GPU 92725
Memory 91328
UX 104674
Total score 395764
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
87

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 14:38 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr
Gaming 06:03 hr
Standby 121 hr
General battery life
38:25 hr
55

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme 10
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 27 mm
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
80

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support No
57

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced November 2022
Release date November 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme 10 may differ by country or region

