80 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 411 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Peak brightness test (auto) 609 nits

47 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 178 gramm (6.28 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 84.4%

49 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme 10 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 564 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1760 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 395764 CPU 107702 GPU 92725 Memory 91328 UX 104674 Total score 395764

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

87 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 14:38 hr Watching video 15:55 hr Gaming 06:03 hr Standby 121 hr General battery life 38:25 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking - 34th place

55 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme 10 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 27 mm Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

80 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support No

57 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No

