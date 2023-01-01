Home > Smartphone comparison > Realme 10 vs Note 30 – which one to choose?

60 out of 100
Realme 10
VS
62 out of 100
Infinix Note 30
Realme 10
Infinix Note 30

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Realme 10 (with MediaTek Helio G99) that was released on November 9, 2022, against the Infinix Note 30, which is powered by the same chip and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Realme 10
  • Shows 17% longer battery life (37:26 vs 32:07 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • Weighs 41 grams less
Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 30
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Stereo speakers
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 33W)
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Evaluation of Realme 10 and Infinix Note 30 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Realme 10
vs
Note 30

Display

Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.4 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 21:9
PPI 411 ppi 396 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 1000 nits 580 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.4% 84.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.2% -
PWM 409 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Realme 10 +1%
614 nits
Note 30
609 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) 168.62 mm (6.64 inches)
Width 73.3 mm (2.89 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 7.95 mm (0.31 inches) 8.58 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 178 g (6.28 oz) 219 g (7.72 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Blue Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Realme 10
84.4%
Note 30
84.5%

Performance

Tests of Realme 10 and Infinix Note 30 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 MediaTek Helio G99
Max clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Mali-G57 MC2
GPU clock 1100 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~278 GFLOPS ~278 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Realme 10 +3%
571
Note 30
555
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Realme 10
1762
Note 30 +2%
1801
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Realme 10
385596
Note 30 +1%
388909
CPU 107130 103918
GPU 92004 85824
Memory 80773 88042
UX 105349 108028
Total score 385596 388909
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Realme 10 +9%
1363
Note 30
1252
Max surface temperature 44.4 °C -
Stability 99% 98%
Graphics test 8 FPS 7 FPS
Graphics score 1363 1252
Web score 7929 9412
Video editing 6400 6397
Photo editing 25197 26025
Data manipulation 6751 6590
Writing score 13493 13407
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 2048 GB

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0 XOS 12.6
OS size 20 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 33 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (48% in 30 min) Yes (64% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 0:57 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:26 hr 10:22 hr
Watching video 15:55 hr 12:25 hr
Gaming 06:49 hr 05:11 hr
Standby 121 hr 124 hr
General battery life
Realme 10 +17%
37:26 hr
Note 30
32:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B1B (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm -
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Realme 10
83.4 dB
Note 30
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced November 2022 May 2023
Release date November 2022 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 33 W Yes, 45 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, gaming, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Infinix Note 30. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Realme 10.

