Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Display 98 Performance 99 Battery 85 Camera 66 NanoReview score 84 Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

98 Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 509 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 74.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Max. Brightness 1393 nits

68 Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 74.8%

99 Performance All specs and test Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Max. clock 3000 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510

- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710

- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2 Lithography process 4 nanometers Graphics Adreno 730 Memory RAM size 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 Memory card No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 1227 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 4206 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 1022098 CPU 237710 GPU 447926 Memory 167082 UX 172497 Total score 1022098 AnTuTu Phone Scores - 1st place

63 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM Realme UI 3.0

85 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Realme GT2 Pro Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.4 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

88 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900 3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19 4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B66 5G support Yes

82 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Flagship Announced January 2022 Release date January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT2 Pro may differ by country or region