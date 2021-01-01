Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
Display
98
Performance
99
Battery
85
Camera
66
NanoReview score
84
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
98
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3216 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|509 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|74.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1393 nits
68
Design and build
|Height
|163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
74.8%
99
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|RAM size
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4206
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1022098
|CPU
|237710
|GPU
|447926
|Memory
|167082
|UX
|172497
|Total score
|1022098
AnTuTu Phone Scores - 1st place
63
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|ROM
|Realme UI 3.0
85
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|65 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
66
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|150°
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|2G network
|GSM 850/900/1800/1900
|3G network
|WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
|4G network
|LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B66
|5G support
|Yes
82
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|January 2022
|Release date
|January 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT2 Pro may differ by country or region