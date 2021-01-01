Home > Oppo Smartphones > Oppo Realme GT2 Pro: specifications and benchmarks

Oppo Realme GT2 Pro

Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
Display
98
Performance
99
Battery
85
Camera
66
NanoReview score
84
Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro
98

Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 509 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 74.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Max. Brightness
1393 nits
68

Design and build

Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Colors White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
74.8%
99

Performance

All specs and test Oppo Realme GT2 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
Lithography process 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730
Memory
RAM size 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1
Memory card No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1227
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4206
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
1022098
CPU 237710
GPU 447926
Memory 167082
UX 172497
Total score 1022098
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result
63

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM Realme UI 3.0
85

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 65 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Realme GT2 Pro
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 150°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 15 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
Macro lens - 3 MP
- Aperture: f/3.0
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.4
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
88

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
2G network GSM 850/900/1800/1900
3G network WCDMA B1/B2/B4/B5/B6/B8/B19
4G network LTE B1/B2/B3/B4/B5/B7/B8/B12/B13/B17/B18/B19/B20/B25/B26/B28/B66
5G support Yes
82

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Flagship
Announced January 2022
Release date January 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Realme GT2 Pro may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.3 of 5 points (18 votes)

Competitors

