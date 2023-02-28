Oppo Realme GT3 vs GT2 Pro VS Oppo Realme GT3 Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.74-inch Oppo Realme GT3 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT3 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (970 against 774 nits)

Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (970 against 774 nits) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Weighs 25.1 grams less

Weighs 25.1 grams less Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh

Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4600 mAh 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.74 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1240 x 2772 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 451 ppi 526 ppi Refresh rate 144 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 87.9% 88.6% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space - 96.7% PWM - 367 Hz Response time - 10 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT3 +25% 970 nits Realme GT2 Pro 774 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 163.9 g (5.78 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof No No Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black White, Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT3 87.9% Realme GT2 Pro +1% 88.6%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR5 Memory clock - 3200 MHz Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size - 21 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4600 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 240 W 65 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 4 min) Yes (91% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:11 hr 0:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 11:59 hr Watching video 15:03 hr 16:07 hr Gaming 04:53 hr 05:15 hr Standby 146 hr 115 hr General battery life Realme GT3 +2% 35:34 hr Realme GT2 Pro 35:02 hr Smartphone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 112° 150° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

- 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 6464 x 4864 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.09" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT3 n/a Realme GT2 Pro 126 Video quality Realme GT3 n/a Realme GT2 Pro 109 Generic camera score Realme GT3 n/a Realme GT2 Pro 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT3 n/a Realme GT2 Pro 89.5 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2023 January 2022 Release date March 2023 January 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.