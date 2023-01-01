Oppo Realme GT2 Pro vs GT Neo 5 VS Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.7-inch Oppo Realme GT2 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on January 4, 2022, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks 17% higher pixel density (526 vs 451 PPI) Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5 Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Slow-motion recording at 480FPS

Slow-motion recording at 480FPS Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.7 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 1440 x 3216 pixels 1240 x 2772 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 526 ppi 451 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate Yes Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits - Max rated brightness in HDR 1400 nits 1400 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 88.6% 87.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 96.7% - PWM 367 Hz - Response time 10 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Realme GT2 Pro 774 nits Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.2 mm (6.43 inches) 163.85 mm (6.45 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.75 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 g (6.67 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz) Waterproof No - Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic - Frame material Metal - Colors White, Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Realme GT2 Pro +1% 88.6% Realme GT Neo 5 87.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8, 12 GB 8, 12, 16 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5X Memory clock 3200 MHz - Channels 4 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card No No

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0 Realme UI 4.0 OS size 21 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 65 W 150 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (91% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 7 min) Full charging time 0:40 hr 0:16 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 11:59 hr - Watching video 16:07 hr - Gaming 05:15 hr - Standby 115 hr - General battery life Realme GT2 Pro 35:02 hr Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 150° 112° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 50 MP + 3 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX890 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 15 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 3 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/3.3

- Focal length: 20 mm

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Oppo Realme GT2 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.4 f/2.5 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" 1/3.09" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Realme GT2 Pro 126 Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Video quality Realme GT2 Pro 109 Realme GT Neo 5 n/a Generic camera score Realme GT2 Pro 120 Realme GT Neo 5 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Realme GT2 Pro 89.5 dB Realme GT Neo 5 n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced January 2022 February 2023 Release date January 2022 February 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the design is more important to you, then choose the Oppo Realme GT Neo 5. But if the connectivity and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme GT2 Pro.