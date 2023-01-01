Home > Realme Smartphones > Realme 11 Pro Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Realme 11 Pro Plus

  • Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
  • SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • Camera: 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)

Review

Display
87
Camera
71
Performance
54
Gaming
74*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.

Pros and cons

  • Экран обладает повышенной частотой обновления и не имеет проблем с мерцанием на низкой яркости
  • Камера получила достойный 200-мегапиксельный сенсор
  • Корпус имеет изогнутые края как спереди, так и сзади, а также небольшой вес
  • За счет 100-ваттного адаптера питания заряжается очень быстро
  • Встроенный в экран сканер отпечатков пальцев не доставляет неудобств
  • Подключить проводные наушники на 3.5 мм без адаптера не получится
  • Смартфон лишился поддержки карт памяти

Full specifications



Display

Type AMOLED
Size 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming

Design and build

Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%

Performance

All specs and test Realme 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Max clock 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 800 MHz
FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2284
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
527048
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0
Memory card No

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh
Max charge power 100 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 0:32 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of the 11 Pro Plus
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Aperture f/2.5
Focal length 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
5G support Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack No
FM radio No

Other

Category Mid-range
Announced May 2023
Release date May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 11 Pro Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (14 votes)

