Pros and cons Экран обладает повышенной частотой обновления и не имеет проблем с мерцанием на низкой яркости

Экран обладает повышенной частотой обновления и не имеет проблем с мерцанием на низкой яркости Камера получила достойный 200-мегапиксельный сенсор

Камера получила достойный 200-мегапиксельный сенсор Корпус имеет изогнутые края как спереди, так и сзади, а также небольшой вес

Корпус имеет изогнутые края как спереди, так и сзади, а также небольшой вес За счет 100-ваттного адаптера питания заряжается очень быстро

За счет 100-ваттного адаптера питания заряжается очень быстро Встроенный в экран сканер отпечатков пальцев не доставляет неудобств Подключить проводные наушники на 3.5 мм без адаптера не получится

Подключить проводные наушники на 3.5 мм без адаптера не получится Смартфон лишился поддержки карт памяти

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme 11 Pro Plus

Display Type AMOLED Size 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 394 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming

Design and build Height 161.6 mm (6.36 inches) Width 73.9 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 183 g (6.46 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 90.5%

Performance All specs and test Realme 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7050 Max clock 2600 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78 Lithography process 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G68 MC4 GPU clock 800 MHz FLOPS ~686 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 833 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2284 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 527048 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type UFS 3.0 Memory card No

Software Operating system Android 13 ROM Realme UI 4.0

Battery Capacity 5000 mAh Max charge power 100 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 10 min) Full charging time 0:32 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of the 11 Pro Plus Main camera Matrix 200 megapixels Image resolution 16320 x 12240 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 112° Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 200 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 0.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Aperture f/2.5 Focal length 22 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No 5G support Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack No FM radio No

Other Category Mid-range Announced May 2023 Release date May 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Bundled charger Yes, 100 W

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 11 Pro Plus may differ by country or region