Realme 11 Pro Plus
- Screen: 6.7" AMOLED - 1080 x 2412
- SoC: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
- Camera: 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 183 grams (6.46 oz)
Review
Display
87
Camera
71
Performance
54
Gaming
74*
Battery
88*
Connectivity
79
NanoReview Score
71*
Scores marked with a red asterisk (*) are approximate, as we currently do not have sufficient test results to make a precise estimation.
Pros and cons
- Экран обладает повышенной частотой обновления и не имеет проблем с мерцанием на низкой яркости
- Камера получила достойный 200-мегапиксельный сенсор
- Корпус имеет изогнутые края как спереди, так и сзади, а также небольшой вес
- За счет 100-ваттного адаптера питания заряжается очень быстро
- Встроенный в экран сканер отпечатков пальцев не доставляет неудобств
- Подключить проводные наушники на 3.5 мм без адаптера не получится
- Смартфон лишился поддержки карт памяти
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Realme 11 Pro Plus
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Design and build
|Height
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
90.5%
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Max clock
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G68 MC4
|GPU clock
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|~686 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
833
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2284
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
527048
Memory
|RAM size
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|Realme UI 4.0
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:32 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|5G support
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|FM radio
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2023
|Release date
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the 11 Pro Plus may differ by country or region