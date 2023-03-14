Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A54 5G vs 11 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs Realme 11 Pro Plus

72 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
VS
71 out of 100
Realme 11 Pro Plus
Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
Realme 11 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 14, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 2 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 3.0
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Supports higher wattage charging (100W versus 25W)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.6% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 19 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 842 and 776 points

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A54 5G
vs
11 Pro Plus

Display

Type Super AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 403 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.9% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.6% -
PWM 253 Hz -
Response time 1 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A54 5G
980 nits
11 Pro Plus
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158.2 mm (6.23 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 202 g (7.13 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP67 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A54 5G
82.9%
11 Pro Plus +9%
90.5%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G and Realme 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 1380 MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Max clock 2400 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 5 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G68 MP5 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~608 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A54 5G +17%
2709
11 Pro Plus
2321
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A54 5G
518145
11 Pro Plus +3%
533987
CPU 155921 -
GPU 148262 -
Memory 85150 -
UX 126072 -
Total score 518145 533987
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.6 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 16 FPS -
Graphics score 2821 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 10099 -
Video editing 7233 -
Photo editing 25829 -
Data manipulation 11048 -
Writing score 16730 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI 5.1 Realme UI 4.0
OS size 28 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 25 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (56% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 10 min)
Full charging time 1:03 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:44 hr -
Watching video 17:55 hr -
Gaming 05:40 hr -
Standby 120 hr -
General battery life
Galaxy A54 5G
37:29 hr
11 Pro Plus
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123° 112°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A54 5G from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6464 x 4864 -
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.5
Focal length 26 mm 22 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes -
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2023 May 2023
Release date March 2023 May 2023
SAR (head) 0.69 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.34 W/kg -
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G. But if the performance, gaming, and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Realme 11 Pro Plus.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
