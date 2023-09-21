Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Realme 11 Pro Plus
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 507K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 100W)
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
- 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1134 and 946 points
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 21.5 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1220 x 2712 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|446 ppi
|394 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|-
|No
|Max rated brightness
|600 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1800 nits
|950 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.7%
|90.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|-
|97.9%
|PWM
|-
|439 Hz
|Response time
|-
|1 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
|161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
|Width
|74.2 mm (2.92 inches)
|73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|204.5 g (7.21 oz)
|183 g (6.46 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|No
|Advanced cooling
|Vapor chamber
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
|MediaTek Dimensity 7050
|Max clock
|2800 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G610 MP4
|Mali-G68 MP4
|GPU clock
|-
|800 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~686 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
1134
946
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
2712
2381
|CPU
|238522
|154345
|GPU
|182820
|90877
|Memory
|164843
|131592
|UX
|181525
|135498
|Total score
|760778
|507828
|Web score
|-
|9917
|Video editing
|-
|6272
|Photo editing
|-
|36379
|Data manipulation
|-
|8068
|Writing score
|-
|19323
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|12, 16 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|256, 512 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|Realme UI 4.0
|OS size
|-
|17 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|120 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|-
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 8 min)
|Yes (63% in 15 min)
|Full charging time
|0:22 hr
|0:28 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|12:49 hr
|Watching video
|-
|14:07 hr
|Gaming
|-
|08:03 hr
|Standby
|-
|115 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|200 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|16384 x 12288
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 4x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 120FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|112°
|Lenses
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.6
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.3
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|October 2023
|May 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 120 W
|Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, gaming, battery life, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Realme 11 Pro Plus.
