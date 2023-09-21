Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs 11 Pro Plus – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus vs Realme 11 Pro Plus

74 out of 100
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
VS
71 out of 100
Realme 11 Pro Plus
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
Realme 11 Pro Plus

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus (with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra) that was released on September 21, 2023, against the Realme 11 Pro Plus, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 50% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (760K versus 507K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • 13% higher pixel density (446 vs 394 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (120W versus 100W)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra
  • 20% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 1134 and 946 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Realme 11 Pro Plus
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 21.5 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro Plus crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus
vs
11 Pro Plus

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1220 x 2712 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 446 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate - No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1800 nits 950 nits
HDR support Yes, Dolby Vision Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.7% 90.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.9%
PWM - 439 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 161.4 mm (6.35 inches) 161.6 mm (6.36 inches)
Width 74.2 mm (2.92 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 204.5 g (7.21 oz) 183 g (6.46 oz)
Waterproof IP68 No
Advanced cooling Vapor chamber Vapor chamber
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus and Realme 11 Pro Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Ultra MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Max clock 2800 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G610 MP4 Mali-G68 MP4
GPU clock - 800 MHz
FLOPS - ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus +50%
760778
11 Pro Plus
507828
CPU 238522 154345
GPU 182820 90877
Memory 164843 131592
UX 181525 135498
Total score 760778 507828
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 9917
Video editing - 6272
Photo editing - 36379
Data manipulation - 8068
Writing score - 19323
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 12, 16 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 256, 512 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM MIUI 14 Realme UI 4.0
OS size - 17 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 120 W 100 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging - No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 8 min) Yes (63% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:22 hr 0:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 12:49 hr
Watching video - 14:07 hr
Gaming - 08:03 hr
Standby - 115 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 200 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 16384 x 12288 16320 x 12240
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 120FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) 3 (200 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Pixel size: 0.56 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.4", Samsung ISOCELL HP3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.6 f/2.5
Focal length - 22 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2023 May 2023
Release date October 2023 May 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 120 W Yes, 100 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, battery life, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Realme 11 Pro Plus.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
5 (83.3%)
1 (16.7%)
Total votes: 6

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus or Pixel 7a
2. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus or Galaxy A54 5G
3. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus or Redmi Note 12 Turbo
4. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus or Nova 11 Pro
5. Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus or Poco F5 Pro
6. 11 Pro Plus or Nord 3
7. 11 Pro Plus or 11 Pro
8. 11 Pro Plus or Galaxy A54 5G
9. 11 Pro Plus or Reno 10 Pro 5G
10. 11 Pro Plus or Reno 10 5G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский