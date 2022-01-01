Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A04: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A04

Samsung Galaxy A04
Display
54
Performance
26
Battery
74
Camera
47
NanoReview score
52
Category Budget
Announced August 2022
Release date September 2022

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A04
54

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%
45

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner No
Screen-to-body ratio
81.3%
26

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 28 nanometers
Graphics PowerVR GE8322
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
619
67

Software

Operating system Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1
74

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes
47

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A04
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
63

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE
USB type Micro USB
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 4
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced August 2022
Release date September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A04 may differ by country or region

User ratings

4 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

