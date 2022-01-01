Samsung Galaxy A04 Display 54 Performance 26 Battery 74 Camera 47 NanoReview score 52 Category Budget Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A04

54 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.5 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Max rated brightness 400 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%

45 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner No Screen-to-body ratio 81.3%

26 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Unisoc SC9863A Max. clock 1600 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55 Lithography process 28 nanometers Graphics PowerVR GE8322 Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 134 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 619

67 Software Operating system Android 12 ROM One UI Core 4.1

74 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes

47 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A04 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Slow motion No Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

63 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE USB type Micro USB USB version 2 USB features - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 4 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced August 2022 Release date September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A04 may differ by country or region