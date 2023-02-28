Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A04 VS Samsung Galaxy A14 Samsung Galaxy A04 Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 116K)

2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 116K) 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)

48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 134 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy A14 Price Samsung Galaxy A04 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type PLS TFT PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 81.3%

Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A14 80.2% Galaxy A04 +1% 81.3%

Performance Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P35 Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53 Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Galaxy A14 +159% 347 Galaxy A04 134 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Galaxy A14 +109% 1295 Galaxy A04 619 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Galaxy A14 +96% 227213 Galaxy A04 116166 CPU - 35950 GPU - 17438 Memory - 28804 UX - 34714 Total score 227213 116166 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 1800 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 23 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W - Battery type - Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes Full charging time 2:18 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution - 2560 x 1960 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes No Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 7 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Budget Budget Announced February 2023 August 2022 Release date March 2023 September 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04.