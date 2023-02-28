Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A04
Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
- 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 116K)
- 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 134 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
64
60
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
22
17
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
51
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
69
67
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
56
53
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.6 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|720 x 1600 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|270 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|400 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
|81.3%
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|76.3 mm (3 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|192 g (6.77 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|White, Black, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 +159%
347
134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 +109%
1295
619
|CPU
|-
|35950
|GPU
|-
|17438
|Memory
|-
|28804
|UX
|-
|34714
|Total score
|227213
|116166
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|-
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|23 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|-
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|-
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|-
|2560 x 1960
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|4
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|August 2022
|Release date
|March 2023
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04.
