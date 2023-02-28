Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A04 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (227K versus 116K)
  • 48% higher pixel density (400 vs 270 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 2.6x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 347 and 134 points
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Galaxy A04

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 81.3%

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 192 g (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Galaxy A04 +1%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 +159%
347
Galaxy A04
134
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 +109%
1295
Galaxy A04
619
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy A14 +96%
227213
Galaxy A04
116166
CPU - 35950
GPU - 17438
Memory - 28804
UX - 34714
Total score 227213 116166
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI Core 5.0
OS size 23 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W -
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:18 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution - 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 August 2022
Release date March 2023 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the design is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A04.

