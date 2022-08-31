Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A04s vs Galaxy A04 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A04s vs Galaxy A04

Самсунг Галакси А04s
VS
Самсунг Галакси А04
Samsung Galaxy A04s
Samsung Galaxy A04

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.5-inch Samsung Galaxy A04s (with Exynos 850) that was released on August 31, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A04, which is powered by Unisoc SC9863A. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A04s
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 168 and 136 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A04s
vs
Galaxy A04

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 270 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 400 nits 400 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.7% 81.3%

Design and build

Height 164.7 mm (6.48 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 195 gramm (6.88 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A04s
80.7%
Galaxy A04 +1%
81.3%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A04s and Samsung Galaxy A04 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 850 Unisoc SC9863A
Max. clock 2000 MHz 1600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (8) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55 - 4 cores at 1.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 8 nanometers 28 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP1 PowerVR GE8322
GPU clock 820 MHz -
FLOPS ~126 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 3, 4 GB 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A04s +24%
168
Galaxy A04
136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A04s +53%
955
Galaxy A04
624
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 12
ROM One UI Core 4.1 One UI Core 4.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 5 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 2560 x 1960 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced August 2022 August 2022
Release date September 2022 September 2022
SAR (head) 0.52 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.23 W/kg -
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A04s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Galaxy A03s or Galaxy A04s
2. Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A04s
3. Galaxy A03s or Galaxy A04
4. Galaxy A03 or Galaxy A04

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish