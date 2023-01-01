Samsung Galaxy A14
- Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408
- SoC: MediaTek Helio G80
- Camera: 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
- Battery: 5000 mAh
- OS: Android 13
- Weight: 201 grams (7.09 oz)
Review
Display
64
Performance
22
Battery
75
Camera
59
Connectivity
69
NanoReview score
56
Full specificationsDetailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A14
64
Display
|Type
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|PPI
|400 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|HDR support
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.2%
44
Design and build
|Height
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|201 g (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.2%
22
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
227213
Memory
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
67
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|ROM
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|23 GB
75
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (27% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:18 hr
59
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Lenses
|3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|LTE Cat*
|7
|2G network
|GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
|3G network
|UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
|4G network
|LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
|5G support
|No
76
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Announced
|February 2023
|Release date
|March 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A14 may differ by country or region