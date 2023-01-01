Samsung Galaxy A14 Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408

64 Display Type PLS TFT Size 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 400 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Max rated brightness 450 nits HDR support No Screen protection Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 80.2%

44 Design and build Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio 80.2%

22 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 Lithography process 12 nanometers Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 950 MHz FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 347 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1295 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 227213 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB

67 Software Operating system Android 13 ROM One UI Core 5.0 OS size 23 GB

75 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:18 hr

59 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A14 Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 13 megapixels Aperture f/2.0 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

69 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 Bluetooth features LE USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 7 2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500) 5G support No

76 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Budget Announced February 2023 Release date March 2023 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A14 may differ by country or region