Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A14: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A14

Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Screen: 6.6" PLS TFT - 1080 x 2408
  • SoC: MediaTek Helio G80
  • Camera: 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
  • Battery: 5000 mAh
  • OS: Android 13
  • Weight: 201 grams (7.09 oz)

Review

Display
64
Performance
22
Battery
75
Camera
59
Connectivity
69
NanoReview score
56

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A14
64

Display

Type PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 400 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No
Max rated brightness 450 nits
HDR support No
Screen protection Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2%
44

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
80.2%
22

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A14 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80
Max. clock 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
Lithography process 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2
GPU clock 950 MHz
FLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
347
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1295
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
227213
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB
67

Software

Operating system Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0
OS size 23 GB
75

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:18 hr
59

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A14
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels
Aperture f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
69

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1
Bluetooth features LE
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 7
2G network GSM GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network UMTS B1(2100), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B3(1800), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B20(800), B28(700), B38(2600), B40(2300), B41(2500)
5G support No
76

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

Category Budget
Announced February 2023
Release date March 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A14 may differ by country or region

User ratings

5 of 5 points (1 votes)

Competitors

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 and Samsung Galaxy A14
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon) and Galaxy A14
3. Samsung Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A14
4. Samsung Galaxy A23 and Galaxy A14
5. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G and Galaxy A14
6. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G and Galaxy A14
7. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G and Galaxy A14
8. Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Galaxy A14
9. Nokia G22 and Samsung Galaxy A14
Compare other phones (1000+)

Write a comment

Promotion
РусскийEnglish