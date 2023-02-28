Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A05s – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A05s

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A05s
Samsung Galaxy A14
Samsung Galaxy A05s

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A05s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 508 and 416 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05s
  • 25% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 246K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A05s crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Galaxy A05s

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 82.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 343500 Hz -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 989:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
436 nits
Galaxy A05s
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 168 mm (6.61 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 77.8 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button Yes, in-button
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Galaxy A05s +3%
82.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A05s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Adreno 610
GPU shading units 48 128
GPU clock 950 MHz 1110 MHz
FLOPS ~91.2 GFLOPS ~284 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 +22%
508
Galaxy A05s
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 +9%
1544
Galaxy A05s
1414
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A14
246261
Galaxy A05s +25%
308329
CPU 85230 108620
GPU 38683 48020
Memory 59147 87982
UX 63778 64200
Total score 246261 308329
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 715 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5357 -
Video editing 4020 -
Photo editing 9822 -
Data manipulation 5248 -
Writing score 8087 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI 5.1 Core
OS size 17.3 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:18 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 7 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
90.7 dB
Galaxy A05s
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 September 2023
Release date March 2023 October 2023
SAR (head) - 0.58 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.31 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Ambient light sensor
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A14. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A05s.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (50%)
2 (50%)
Total votes: 4

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Motorola Moto G53
2. Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A04
3. Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A14 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A13
5. Samsung Galaxy A14 vs A24 4G
6. Samsung Galaxy A05s vs Nokia G22
7. Samsung Galaxy A05s vs Galaxy A04s
8. Samsung Galaxy A05s vs Galaxy A05
9. Samsung Galaxy A05s vs Galaxy A04
10. Samsung Galaxy A05s vs A24 4G
Compare other phones (1200+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский