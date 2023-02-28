Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A05 – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy A14 vs Galaxy A05

56 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A14
VS
51 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A05
Samsung Galaxy A14
Samsung Galaxy A05

Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A14 (with MediaTek Helio G80) that was released on February 28, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A05, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G85 and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14
  • 53% higher pixel density (400 vs 262 PPI)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 22% faster in single-core GeekBench 6 test: 508 and 416 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A05
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (25W versus 15W)

Review

Evaluation of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Galaxy A05 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy A14
vs
Galaxy A05

Display

Type PLS TFT PLS TFT
Size 6.6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2408 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 400 ppi 262 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 80.2% 82.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% -
PWM 343500 Hz -
Response time 26 ms -
Contrast 989:1 -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy A14
436 nits
Galaxy A05
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) 168.8 mm (6.65 inches)
Width 78 mm (3.07 inches) 78.2 mm (3.08 inches)
Thickness 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 g (7.09 oz) 195 g (6.88 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Green, Red Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy A14
80.2%
Galaxy A05 +2%
82.1%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy A14 and Samsung Galaxy A05 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Helio G80 Mediatek Helio G85
Max clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G52 MP2 Mali-G52 MP2
GPU shading units 48 48
GPU clock 950 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~91.2 GFLOPS ~96 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 6 (Single-Core)
Galaxy A14 +22%
508
Galaxy A05
416
Geekbench 6 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy A14 +12%
1544
Galaxy A05
1376
AnTuTu Benchmark 10
Galaxy A14
246261
Galaxy A05 +8%
266453
CPU 85230 87895
GPU 38683 48830
Memory 59147 64492
UX 63778 67800
Total score 246261 266453
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 40.8 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 4 FPS -
Graphics score 715 -
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5357 -
Video editing 4020 -
Photo editing 9822 -
Data manipulation 5248 -
Writing score 8087 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM One UI Core 5.0 One UI 5.1 Core
OS size 17.3 GB -

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 15 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Yes
Full charging time 2:18 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 13 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 -
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 7 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Galaxy A14
90.7 dB
Galaxy A05
n/a

Other

Category Budget Budget
Announced February 2023 September 2023
Release date March 2023 October 2023
SAR (head) - 0.41 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.19 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
Bundled charger Not included Yes, 10 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A14 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
EnglishРусский