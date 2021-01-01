Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy A42: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy A42

Samsung Galaxy A42
Display
66
Performance
61
Battery
94
Camera
66
NanoReview score
70
Category Mid-range
Announced September 2020
Release date November 2020
Launch price ~ 338 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A42
66

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.6 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 266 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.7%
PWM 242 Hz
Response time 9.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
564 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
53

Design and build

Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz)
Waterproof No
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.3%
61

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
324784
59

Software

Operating system Android 10
ROM One UI Core
OS size 20 GB
94

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:01 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
19:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
24:11 hr
Talk (3G)
41:19 hr
66

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A42
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Digital
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
75

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot No
LTE Cat* 12
2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900
3G network WCDMA B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900)
4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B28(700)
5G support Yes
78

Sound

Speakers Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
82.2 dB

Other

SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A42 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3 of 5 points (11 votes)

