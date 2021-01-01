Samsung Galaxy A42 Display 66 Performance 61 Battery 94 Camera 66 NanoReview score 70 Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 338 USD

66 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 266 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 97.7% PWM 242 Hz Response time 9.5 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 564 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

53 Design and build Height 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) Waterproof No Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.3%

61 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A42 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1866 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 635 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1910 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 324784 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Smartphone Scores - 130th place

59 Software Operating system Android 10 ROM One UI Core OS size 20 GB

94 Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:01 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 19:12 hr Watching videos (Player) 24:11 hr Talk (3G) 41:19 hr Phones With Long Battery Life - 5th place

66 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A42 Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Digital 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 20 megapixels Image resolution 5184 x 3880 Aperture f/2.2 Sensor type CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

75 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot No LTE Cat * 12 2G network GSM850, GSM900, DCS1800, PCS1900 3G network WCDMA B1(2100), B2(1900), B4(AWS), B5(850), B8(900) 4G network LTE B1(2100), B2(1900), B3(1800), B4(AWS), B5(850), B7(2600), B8(900), B12(700), B17(700), B20(800), B28(700) 5G support Yes

78 Sound Speakers Mono Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 82.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Announced September 2020 Release date November 2020 Launch price ~ 338 USD SAR (head) 1.15 W/kg SAR (body) 1.33 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

