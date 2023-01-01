Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 29 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.