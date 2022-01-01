Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A42 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 750 5G) that was released on September 2, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy A23, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.