Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Display
88
Performance
59
Battery
79
Camera
74
NanoReview score
75
Category Mid-range
Announced March 2021
Release date March 2021
Launch price ~ 400 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
88

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9
PPI 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%
Display features - Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
787 nits
66

Design and build

Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP67
Rear material Plastic
Frame material Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
84.9%
59

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619
GPU clock 950 MHz
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
638
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1989
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
325667
67

Software

Operating system Android 11
ROM One UI 3.1
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging No
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)
74

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A52 5G
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital
Flash LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 123°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm
Pixel size 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Active
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
5G support Yes
95

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes

Other

SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G may differ by country or region

User ratings

4.4 of 5 points (3 votes)

Write a comment

