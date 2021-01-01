Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Display 88 Performance 59 Battery 79 Camera 74 NanoReview score 75 Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 400 USD

Full specifications Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

88 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 PPI 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.9% Display features - Always-On Display Max. Brightness 787 nits

66 Design and build Height 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP67 Rear material Plastic Frame material Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio 84.9%

59 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Max. clock 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77) Lithography process 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 619 GPU clock 950 MHz Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 638 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1989 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 325667

67 Software Operating system Android 11 ROM One UI 3.1

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging No Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min)

74 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy A52 5G Main camera Matrix 64 megapixels Image resolution 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Flash LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 123° Lenses 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm Pixel size 0.8 microns Sensor type CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Active eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 5G support Yes

95 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Dolby Atmos Yes

Other Category Mid-range Announced March 2021 Release date March 2021 Launch price ~ 400 USD SAR (head) 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy A52 5G may differ by country or region