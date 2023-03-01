Samsung Galaxy A54 5G vs A52 5G VS Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.6-inch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G (with Exynos 1380) that was released on March 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Specifications of the Galaxy A54 5G was provided by insiders and may not be fully accurate.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5100 vs 4500 mAh 32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 394K)

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 394K) Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1 24% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 779 and 630 points Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Weighs 16 grams less

Weighs 16 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.6 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 399 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 800 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A52 5G 780 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.3 mm (6.23 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 205 g (7.23 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP67 IP67 Rear material - Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green, Burgundy White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy A54 5G 81.4% Galaxy A52 5G +4% 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5100 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes Yes (34% in 30 min) Full charging time - 1:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing - 09:27 hr Watching video - 14:55 hr Gaming - 05:39 hr Standby - 106 hr General battery life Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A52 5G 30:59 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 123° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 6464 x 4864 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 26 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 0.8 microns Sensor type - Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.8" 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A52 5G 107 Video quality Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A52 5G 90 Generic camera score Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A52 5G 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * - 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy A54 5G n/a Galaxy A52 5G 89 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2023 March 2021 Release date March 2023 March 2021 SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G is definitely a better buy.