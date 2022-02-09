Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy S22 vs Galaxy A52 5G – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy S22 vs A52 5G

Самсунг Галакси С22
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52 5G
Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy A52 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (899K versus 393K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Delivers 66% higher maximum brightness (1312 against 790 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3700 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S22
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 87.4% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy S22 +66%
1312 nits
Galaxy A52 5G
790 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146 mm (5.75 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 70.6 mm (2.78 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 167 gramm (5.89 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S22 +3%
87.4%
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S22 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 2200 Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 2800 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Samsung Xclipse 920 Adreno 619
GPU clock 1300 MHz 825 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S22 +86%
1189
Galaxy A52 5G
640
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S22 +99%
3625
Galaxy A52 5G
1821
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S22 +129%
899961
Galaxy A52 5G
393469
CPU 221779 121682
GPU 378872 93019
Memory 147967 71619
UX 149643 107004
Total score 899961 393469
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S22 +501%
6632
Galaxy A52 5G
1103
Stability 58% 99%
Graphics test 39 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 6632 1103
PCMark 3.0 score 12629 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11
ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 3.1
OS size - 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3700 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (15 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes Yes (34% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
12:55 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
18:59 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy S22
n/a
Galaxy A52 5G
32:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution - 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 24FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 10 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3872 x 2592 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 26 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.24" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Galaxy S22 +21%
130
Galaxy A52 5G
107
Video quality
Generic camera score
Galaxy S22 +24%
126
Galaxy A52 5G
102

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2022 March 2021
Release date March 2022 March 2021
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 Ultra
2. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro
3. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Note 20 Ultra
4. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs Apple iPhone 13
5. Samsung Galaxy S22 vs S21 FE 5G
6. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A52
8. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Galaxy A71
9. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs Apple iPhone 13
10. Samsung Galaxy A52 5G vs A32 5G

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish