Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23
  • 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1286K versus 394K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1193 against 780 nits)
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (33:06 vs 30:59 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 10W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy S23
vs
Galaxy A52 5G

Display

Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 425 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 98.6%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Galaxy S23 +53%
1193 nits
Galaxy A52 5G
780 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Galaxy S23 +4%
88.1%
Galaxy A52 5G
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy S23 and Samsung Galaxy A52 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G
Max. clock 3360 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 570 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 570 Gold (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 8 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 740 Adreno 619
GPU clock - 825 MHz

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy S23 +141%
1519
Galaxy A52 5G
630
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy S23 +159%
4687
Galaxy A52 5G
1807
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Galaxy S23 +226%
1286782
Galaxy A52 5G
394466
CPU - 120704
GPU - 93965
Memory - 70414
UX - 111773
Total score 1286782 394466
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Galaxy S23 +1060%
12803
Galaxy A52 5G
1104
Stability 56% 99%
Graphics test 76 FPS 6 FPS
Graphics score 12803 1104
PCMark 3.0 score - 8510
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card No MicroSD
Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1
OS size 60 GB 26.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3900 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 25 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 12:50 hr 09:27 hr
Watching video 13:55 hr 14:55 hr
Gaming 04:03 hr 05:39 hr
Standby 104 hr 106 hr
General battery life
Galaxy S23 +7%
33:06 hr
Galaxy A52 5G
30:59 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording Up to 30FPS No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.3 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced February 2023 March 2021
Release date February 2023 March 2021
SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.

