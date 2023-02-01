Samsung Galaxy S23 vs A52 5G VS Samsung Galaxy S23 Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Samsung Galaxy S23 (with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy) that was released on February 1, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1286K versus 394K)

3.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1286K versus 394K) The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1193 against 780 nits)

Delivers 53% higher peak brightness (1193 against 780 nits) Shows 7% longer battery life (33:06 vs 30:59 hours)

Shows 7% longer battery life (33:06 vs 30:59 hours) Supports wireless charging up to 10W

Supports wireless charging up to 10W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh

Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3900 mAh Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Samsung Galaxy S23 Price Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9 PPI 425 ppi 405 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 800 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1750 nits 800 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus 2 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 88.1% 84.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 98.6% PWM - 250 Hz Response time - 2.8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Galaxy S23 +53% 1193 nits Galaxy A52 5G 780 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 146.3 mm (5.76 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches) Width 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches) Thickness 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 189 g (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP67 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Plastic Colors White, Black, Gray, Green, Purple, Yellow White, Black, Blue, Pink Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S23 +4% 88.1% Galaxy A52 5G 84.9%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5X LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256, 512 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 4.0 UFS 2.1 Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 13 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) ROM One UI 5.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 60 GB 26.5 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 3900 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 25 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes (10 W) No Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No Fast charging Yes (57% in 30 min) Yes (34% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:16 hr 1:39 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 12:50 hr 09:27 hr Watching video 13:55 hr 14:55 hr Gaming 04:03 hr 05:39 hr Standby 104 hr 106 hr General battery life Galaxy S23 +7% 33:06 hr Galaxy A52 5G 30:59 hr Phones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8160 x 6120 9000 x 7000 Zoom Optical, 3x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 30FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 123° Lenses 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.57", Samsung S5KGN3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Samsung S5K3K1 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3L6 (ISOCELL CMOS)

Macro lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A52 5G from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/2.8" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy A52 5G 107 Video quality Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy A52 5G 90 Generic camera score Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy A52 5G 102

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.3 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S23 n/a Galaxy A52 5G 89 dB

Other Category Flagship Mid-range Announced February 2023 March 2021 Release date February 2023 March 2021 SAR (head) - 1.05 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.42 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 is definitely a better buy.