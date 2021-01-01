Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Display 77 Performance 65 Battery 79 Camera 72 NanoReview score 73 Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 875 USD

77 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 514 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.32% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 144.6% PWM 227 Hz Response time 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 658 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

74 Design and build Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.32%

65 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Max. clock 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72MP18 GPU clock 572 MHz FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1794 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3834 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8952 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 543 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 2162 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 248088 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 329932 AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 124th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.5 OS size 19 GB

79 Battery Specifications Capacity 4000 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 12:36 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:45 hr Talk (3G) 28:13 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 111th place

72 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 9 Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.7 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 107 Video quality 94 Generic camera score 103

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

86 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 70.8 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced August 2018 Release date August 2018 Launch price ~ 875 USD SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

