Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy Note 9: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Display
77
Performance
65
Battery
79
Camera
72
NanoReview score
73
Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
77

Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.4 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 514 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.32%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6%
PWM 227 Hz
Response time 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
658 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
74

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.32%
65

Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 572 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3834
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2162
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
248088
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
329932
59

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.5
OS size 19 GB
79

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
28:13 hr
72

Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy Note 9
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
103
82

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
86

Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
70.8 dB

Other

Category Flagship
Announced August 2018
Release date August 2018
Launch price ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 9 may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (248 votes)

Competitors

1. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 8
2. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9
3. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S9 Plus
4. Galaxy Note 9 vs Mate 20 Pro
5. Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone XS Max
6. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S10
7. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy S10 Plus
8. Galaxy Note 9 vs Mi 9
9. Galaxy Note 9 vs P30 Pro
10. Galaxy Note 9 vs Mi 9T
11. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 10
12. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus
13. Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone 11
14. Galaxy Note 9 vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite

Write a comment

РусскийEnglish