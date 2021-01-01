Samsung Galaxy Note 9
Display
77
Performance
65
Battery
79
Camera
72
NanoReview score
73
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
77
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 2960 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|18.5:9
|PPI
|514 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.32%
|Display features
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|144.6%
|PWM
|227 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
658 nits
74
Design and build
|Height
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|201 gramm (7.09 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.32%
65
Performance
|Chipset
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
|Max. clock
|2700 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G72MP18
|GPU clock
|572 MHz
|FLOPS
|~658 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1794 MHz
|Channels
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3834
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
543
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2162
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
248088
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
329932
AnTuTu Benchmark Android Ranking - 124th place
59
Software
|Operating system
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|One UI 2.5
|OS size
|19 GB
79
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:36 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
28:13 hr
Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking - 111th place
72
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/1.7
|Focal length
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1440p при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
94
Generic camera score
103
82
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|Bluetooth features
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|2G network
|GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
|3G network
|HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
|4G network
|LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
86
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
70.8 dB
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Announced
|August 2018
|Release date
|August 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.381 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.509 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Box*
|-
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy Note 9 may differ by country or region