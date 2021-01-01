Home > Smartphone comparison > Galaxy Note 9 vs iPhone 12 Pro – which one to choose?

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.4-inch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on August 9, 2018, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 27 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • Comes with 1185 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2815 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (97 vs 81 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • 12% higher pixel density (514 vs 460 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro
  • 80% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (592K versus 329K)
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Samsung
  • The phone is 2-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A14 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (786 against 658 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Galaxy Note 9
vs
iPhone 12 Pro

Display

Type Super AMOLED OLED
Size 6.4 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 514 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield
Screen to body ratio 84.32% 86%
Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 144.6% 99.6%
PWM 227 Hz 277 Hz
Response time 8 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Galaxy Note 9
658 nits
iPhone 12 Pro +19%
786 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 201 gramm (7.09 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Blue Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear No
Screen to body ratio
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%
iPhone 12 Pro +2%
86%

Performance

Tests of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 and Apple iPhone 12 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2700 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
L3 cache 4 MB 8 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18 Apple GPU
GPU clock 572 MHz -
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 1794 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Galaxy Note 9
543
iPhone 12 Pro +197%
1611
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Galaxy Note 9
2162
iPhone 12 Pro +87%
4050
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Galaxy Note 9
329932
iPhone 12 Pro +80%
592964

Software

Operating system Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
ROM One UI 2.5 -
OS size 19 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 15 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W) Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min) Yes (59% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Galaxy Note 9 +2%
12:36 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
12:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Galaxy Note 9 +17%
16:45 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
14:06 hr
Talk (3G)
Galaxy Note 9 +56%
28:13 hr
iPhone 12 Pro
18:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4290 x 2800
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2
Focal length 25 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6" -
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 3.1 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Galaxy Note 9
70.8 dB
iPhone 12 Pro +30%
91.9 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced August 2018 October 2020
Release date August 2018 October 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.381 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.509 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
3 (60%)
2 (40%)
Total votes: 5

