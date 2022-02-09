Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra vs Note 9 VS Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.8-inch Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (with Exynos 2200) that was released on February 9, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 43 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 285K)

Delivers 168% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 659 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Thinner bezels – 5.68% more screen real estate Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Weighs 27 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Dynamic AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.8 inches 6.4 inches Resolution 1440 x 3080 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9 PPI 500 ppi 514 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 90% 84.32% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 144.6% PWM - 227 Hz Response time - 8 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Galaxy S22 Ultra +168% 1767 nits Galaxy Note 9 659 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 228 gramm (8.04 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S22 Ultra +7% 90% Galaxy Note 9 84.32%

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 4.1 One UI 2.5 OS size - 19 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12000 x 9000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 10x Optical, 2x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording Up to 24FPS No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 40 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 7864 x 5200 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/1.7 Focal length 26 mm 25 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/2.82" 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 9 107 Video quality Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 9 94 Generic camera score Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 9 103

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 20 18 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Galaxy Note 9 71.6 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2022 August 2018 Release date March 2022 August 2018 SAR (head) - 0.381 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.509 W/kg Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.