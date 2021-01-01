Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

74 Display Type Super AMOLED Size 6.2 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 PPI 531 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% Display features - Always-On Display Display tests PWM 215 Hz Response time 7 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness 619 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

73 Design and build Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) Waterproof IP68 Rear material Glass Frame material Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%

63 Performance All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810 Max. clock 2700 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3 L3 cache 4 MB Lithography process 10 nanometers Graphics Mali-G72MP18 GPU clock 572 MHz FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X Memory clock 1794 MHz Channels 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core) 3783 Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core) 8791 Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) 516 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) 1972 AnTuTu Benchmark 7 241673 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 312953 AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List - 140th place

59 Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) ROM One UI 2.1 OS size 13.9 GB

73 Battery Specifications Capacity 3500 mAh Charge power 15 W Battery type Li-Po Replaceable No Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W) Reverse charging No Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:40 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) 11:15 hr Watching videos (Player) 16:45 hr Talk (3G) 25:23 hr

71 Camera Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S9 Plus Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2x Flash Dual LED Stabilization Optical 8K video recording No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/1.7 Focal length 25 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Sensor size 1/3.6" Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality 104 Video quality 91 Generic camera score 99

82 Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB version 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Infrared port No Network Number of SIM * 2 Type of SIM card Nano Multi SIM mode Standby eSIM support * No Hybrid slot Yes LTE Cat * 18 2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900 3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100 4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500

94 Sound Speakers Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes FM radio No Dolby Atmos Yes Speakers test Max. loudness 85 dB

Other Category Flagship Announced February 2018 Release date March 2018 Launch price ~ 937 USD SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint Box * -

* Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S9 Plus may differ by country or region