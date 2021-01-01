Home > Samsung Smartphones > Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus: specifications and benchmarks

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Display
Performance
Battery
Camera
NanoReview score
Category Flagship
Announced February 2018
Release date March 2018
Launch price ~ 937 USD

Full specifications

Detailed specifications, tests, and benchmarks of the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus
Display

Type Super AMOLED
Size 6.2 inches
Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 18.5:9
PPI 531 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 84.2%
Display features - Always-On Display
Display tests
PWM 215 Hz
Response time 7 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
619 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build

Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68
Rear material Glass
Frame material Metal
Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
84.2%
Performance

All specs and test Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 4 MB
Lithography process 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 572 MHz
FLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1794 MHz
Channels 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 400 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
3783
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
8791
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1972
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
241673
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
312953
Software

Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM One UI 2.1
OS size 13.9 GB
Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3500 mAh
Charge power 15 W
Battery type Li-Po
Replaceable No
Wireless charging Yes, Qi/PMA (10 W)
Reverse charging No
Fast charging Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
11:15 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:45 hr
Talk (3G)
25:23 hr
Camera

Specs and camera test of the Galaxy S9 Plus
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED
Stabilization Optical
8K video recording No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/1.7
Focal length 25 mm
Pixel size 1.22 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1440p при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
104
Video quality
91
Generic camera score
99
Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5
Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C
USB version 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes
Infrared port No
Network
Number of SIM* 2
Type of SIM card Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby
eSIM support* No
Hybrid slot Yes
LTE Cat* 18
2G network GSM 850, GSM 900, GSM 1800, GSM 1900
3G network HSDPA 850, HSDPA 900, HSDPA 1900, HSDPA 2100
4G network LTE 700, LTE 2300, LTE 1900, LTE 900, LTE 1700, LTE 850, LTE 2600, LTE 1800, LTE 800, LTE 2100, LTE 2500
Sound

Speakers Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes
FM radio No
Dolby Atmos Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
85 dB

Other

SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Box* -
*Disclaimer! Some specifications of the Galaxy S9 Plus may differ by country or region

User ratings

3.7 of 5 points (449 votes)

