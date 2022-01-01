Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus vs S22 Ultra VS Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.2-inch Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (with Exynos 9 Octa 9810) that was released on February 25, 2018, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 48 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 400GB

Weighs 39 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom

2.6x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (977K versus 372K)

Delivers 177% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 637 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Comes with 1500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3500 mAh

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 2200

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.2 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1440 x 2960 pixels 1440 x 3080 pixels Aspect ratio 18.5:9 20:9 PPI 531 ppi 500 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 84.2% 90% Display features - Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests PWM 215 Hz - Response time 7 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Galaxy S9 Plus 637 nits Galaxy S22 Ultra +177% 1767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158.1 mm (6.22 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) Width 73.8 mm (2.91 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 189 gramm (6.67 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gold, Gray, Red, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Galaxy S9 Plus 84.2% Galaxy S22 Ultra +7% 90%

Software Operating system Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 12 ROM One UI 2.1 One UI 4.1 OS size 13.9 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4032 x 3024 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x Flash Dual LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 240FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/4.9

- Focal length: 230 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200 Aperture f/1.7 f/2.2 Focal length 25 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.22 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/3.6" 1/2.82" Video resolution 1440p at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Galaxy S9 Plus 104 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Video quality Galaxy S9 Plus 91 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a Generic camera score Galaxy S9 Plus 99 Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.2 Bluetooth features PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Galaxy S9 Plus 85.6 dB Galaxy S22 Ultra n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced February 2018 February 2022 Release date March 2018 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.294 W/kg - SAR (body) 1.35 W/kg - Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is definitely a better buy.